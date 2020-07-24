Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, responded to criticism stemming from a photo of him with his mask pulled down during a Washington Nationals baseball game, calling the attacks “mischievous.”
“I think this is sort of mischievous with this thing going around,” Fauci said on Fox News Friday. “I had my mask around my chin, I had taken it down, I was totally dehydrated and I was drinking water, trying to rehydrate myself.” HERE
One thought on “Fauci openly shows you what he knows about Marxistmasks”
Out of all the great moments in world history, when heroes rose to meet great challenges; in all of America’s own contributions to great moments in that history, the sacrifices men and women made for causes that matter; battles against evil empires, battles against evil ideologies, battles against genocide, our nation risking everything and standing together to defeat a common foe for the sake of our children, for what is good … our generation is descending into civil war over a face mask. A stupid face mask. We are at war with each other because a common cold that has killed less people than a normal season has caused us to fear and hate each other so much we shelter in place and hide behind a mask in public and willingly give away all our freedoms and our Bill of Rights, demand others join us in our surrender, just so we can be “safe”, or just feel safe.
And that man, watching a pro baseball game – in a stadium that should hold 70,000 fans, now his private box seat, all the fans sheltering while he watches their game by himself – is as responsible as anyone I know for the social, economic, moral, spiritual chaos and potential destruction of this nation.
He needs to be shamed, and his sponsor Bill Gates along with him. Not just fired, but shamed, and his (their) ideology of fear laughed out of memory. We are truly better than this (I hope).