Arizona Update: Corona going down like Frazier

The tests are going down because no one is sick, so no one is getting tested. You can’t even count fake false positives if people don’t want to be tested. The tests are free, and do not require identification. Yet the testing sites are empty.

The red graph in the middle combines positives from PCR tests with serology (antibody) positives. So if you had corona and already recovered, you get counted in that chart anyway. It’s a total joke. But it’s crashing nonetheless.

The blue graph on the right is also about to crash. Here are the hospital discharges per day:

Here are the breakouts. Of 160K total cases, nearly 100K are young people, and almost none of them are sick.

So who are the ones dying? The elderly and those already sick.

For perspective, our total population is 8MM.

But I am sure all you hear about Arizona is that we are a cesspool of corona.