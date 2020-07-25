Arizona Update: Corona going down like Frazier

Posted on

Screenshot 2020-07-25 at 14.19.29

The tests are going down because no one is sick, so no one is getting tested. You can’t even count fake false positives if people don’t want to be tested. The tests are free, and do not require identification. Yet the testing sites are empty.

The red graph in the middle combines positives from PCR tests with serology (antibody) positives. So if you had corona and already recovered, you get counted in that chart anyway. It’s a total joke. But it’s crashing nonetheless.

The blue graph on the right is also about to crash. Here are the hospital discharges per day:

Screenshot 2020-07-25 at 14.24.40

Here are the breakouts. Of 160K total cases, nearly 100K are young people, and almost none of them are sick.

Screenshot 2020-07-25 at 14.30.14

So who are the ones dying? The elderly and those already sick.

Screenshot 2020-07-25 at 14.30.52

For perspective, our total population is 8MM.

But I am sure all you hear about Arizona is that we are a cesspool of corona.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.