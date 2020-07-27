Lying Jerry Nadler says antifa riots in Portland for 59 straight nights are “a myth”

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland.
His response?
“THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju
— Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020
Umm…
Rioters carrying shields rush back to the Portland federal courthouse after law enforcement return inside. Rioters cheer and celebrate, claiming it to be a battle victory. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/UORcZiuOBW
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020
Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020
Activists threw smoke grenades and fireworks to cover their advance. The protest crowd has retaken Lownsdale Park Square. #PortlandProtest #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ULp1PRuyTR
— Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 22, 2020
A federal officer is hit in the face by a projectile from rioters. Far-left accounts and antifa have been celebrating this video. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/WTojfVoae6
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020
Antifa rioters successfully broke down the barrier protecting the federal courthouse. They ignored dozens of orders to stop. Video by @livesmattershow #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/5MkvdMJUAO
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020
“Burn every pig”
“Burn it to the ground”
“We got the guillotine”
“Revolution”
They state clearly what their goals are. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9SyrOppsPy
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020
Graffiti on the county courthouse in Portland: “Until the police & ICE are abolished, we will burn this city down piece by piece.” #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/riUQ2cK56m
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020
One thought on “Lying Jerry Nadler says antifa riots in Portland for 59 straight nights are “a myth””
If possible, Nadler is slimier than Schiff.