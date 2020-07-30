Up to 650K people die from the boring seasonal flu every year, but now we want face shields

The worldwide (greatly inflated) death count for corona just passed 650K.

For perspective, the WHO reminds you that it is not unusual for the normal, regular, seasonal flu to do the same, without having to destroy the lives of everyone in the world.

Link HERE.

Never, in any flu year, have masks ever been discussed. But now, Fraudci is floating goggles as the next step HERE.

Not to be outdone, the wicked witch of the scarf goes for full face shields. Because “you can decorate them,” you know.

#WTF👺 🔥Not To Be Believed! Dr. Birx on @foxandfriends supports Dr Fauci's goggle and mask idea. "And you can decorate them!" Just watch the looks of shock and disgust on @kilmeade and @PeteHegseth's faces. pic.twitter.com/sMq7vi5zSk — 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 🌮 (@theconservador) July 30, 2020