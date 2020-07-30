The worldwide (greatly inflated) death count for corona just passed 650K.
For perspective, the WHO reminds you that it is not unusual for the normal, regular, seasonal flu to do the same, without having to destroy the lives of everyone in the world.
Link HERE.
Never, in any flu year, have masks ever been discussed. But now, Fraudci is floating goggles as the next step HERE.
Not to be outdone, the wicked witch of the scarf goes for full face shields. Because “you can decorate them,” you know.
2 thoughts on “Up to 650K people die from the boring seasonal flu every year, but now we want face shields”
Have you Americans gone completely crazy? LOL. Yes let’s go completely bubble boy! Laughing stock of the world, full retard edition.
Yea, let’s do it.
Laugh. Laugh hard at these butt holes…
Stop the $600 weekly stimulous for the unemployed/under-employed and maybe a few more will wake the hell up.