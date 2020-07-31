“Compliance Ambassadors” have now been deployed by the Ministry of Public Safety Posted on July 31, 2020 In a state where prostitution is legal…https://twitter.com/cityoflasvegas/status/1288632902381645826?s=21Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on ““Compliance Ambassadors” have now been deployed by the Ministry of Public Safety”
theory ? an absurdity. It is most clear, unambiguous. “Feed my lambs, feed my sheep…. feed my sheep” What part is not understood?