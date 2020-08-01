Folks, this is happening. You need to prepare yourself.
See if you can spot some of the tactics which have already been deployed to force the closure of businesses, mandatory masking, forced quarantine of the healthy, etc.
Pro tip: Read to the end; it gets better as you go along.
Source: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
This study tests different messages about vaccinating against COVID-19 once the vaccine becomes available. Participants are randomized to 1 of 12 arms, with one control arm and one baseline arm. We will compare the reported willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 3 and 6 months of it becoming available between the 10 intervention arms to the 2 control arms.
Like this:
Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “Vee haf vays: FedGov/NIH asks Yale to determine most effective means to propagandize corona vaccine”
these ‘people’ are pure crystalline, distilled effing evil.
Think they’ll offer an ‘arm’ with the myriad and real dangers of modern vaccines; particularly those developed at break-neck speed and with a political agenda (not to mention psychopathic narcissists; re Bill Gates) behind them? here, I’ll give ’em an example; free of charge….
Experimental message arm… Other: They’ll F*** you up message
16/16 of the sample will be told the horror of nearly 500,000 children in India paralyzed by the megalomaniac Gates’ vaccines before the country finally wised up and kicked his nerd ass out of the country. The horror of countless African women permanently sterilized by undisclosed sterilants surreptitiously placed in tetanus vaccinations by the sociopath with a god-complex Gates.
16/16 of the sample will be given some light but necessary reading to be initially informed, to include:
https://fort-russ.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex/
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-responds-to-bill-gates-statements-on-a-mandatory-coronavirus-vaccine.html
https://www.irishcentral.com/news/robert-f-kennedy-jr-dr-fauci-covid19-vaccine
yeeeeaaahhhhhhh…….think I’ll just say “no”. “HALE no”. “Get the eff away from me you effing bastards no”.
Thank you – Looks like they’re on track to not be held liable for any side effects.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/red-flags-soar-big-pharma-will-be-exempt-covid-19-vaccine-liability-claims
Take your luciferase comrades.
Anybody know of Benedict options East coast area?
There aren’t going to be any…all part of the tribulation.
And if someone tries to start one (or two or three…) the state will come down on it, and them, with the weight of a thousand black holes. Can you say FEMA reeducation camps for the ‘recalcitrant’?…it’s not the stuff of tinfoil hats anymore.
If we stay faithful, perhaps we’ll be the ones in white robes holding palm branches under the altar in Heaven spoken of in Revelation. It’s just unimaginable what’s happening now….I just pray that it all speeds up,a dn these days are shortened so that perhaps some souls may yet still be saved….it’s going to get harder and harder.
Yes, because unless those days had been shortened…
There’s no wacky idea that won’t go undeterred.
New COVID Tracking Requires You To Give Your Blood If You Want To Do ANYTHING