Bishop Barron employs three full-time staffers to scrub truth from the internet all day

Proudly reported by NCRonline.org HERE.
Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron hosted an invite-only meeting of Catholic media professionals last week to discuss “disturbing trends in the online Catholic world,” including the rise of “radical Traditionalist” movements that are often marked by personal attacks and vitriolic commentary.
The private meeting took place July 29 via Zoom and was confirmed to NCR by Brandon Vogt, content director for Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.
Vogt said the meeting of Catholic media professionals discussed the online behavior of traditionalists who “ruthlessly criticize the pope and bishops, and question the authority of the Second Vatican Council, often to the point of repudiation.”
While neither Barron nor Vogt specifically identified individuals or organizations responsible for targeted online attacks, much of the criticism directed at Barron has been fueled by fringe right-wing sites such as LifeSiteNews and Church Militant.
This is not the first time that Barron has puzzled over how to control the fractured nature of online Catholic commentary. In an interview with National Catholic Register earlier this year, he suggested that bishops may want to consider introducing “something like a mandatum for those who claim to teach the Catholic faith online, whereby a bishop affirms that the person is teaching within the full communion of the Church.”
Better Gloria.tv coverage HERE.
Present on the call were America Media (Jesuits), Catholic News Agency (EWTN), Catholic News Service (US bishops), CruxNow.com (sponsored also by Barron), and Our Sunday Visitor (U.S. National Weekly Newspaper).
The meeting also spoke about the phenomenon of tabloid news in the Catholic press. White describes the traditionalists more or less correctly as often young Catholics who prefer the traditional liturgy and subscribe to more conservative political beliefs and religious practices.
In recent weeks, Barron was criticised by Catholic media for defending indefensible parts of Vatican II. Barron reacted by saying that he preferred the online pushback of atheists to certain Catholics. He complained during the meeting that three full-time staff members spend their whole workdays deleting “inappropriate” comments levelled at him.
4 thoughts on “Bishop Barron employs three full-time staffers to scrub truth from the internet all day”
Prediction: When the time for French Revolution Reign of Terror 2.0 officially starts, liberal CINO establishment will be lock-step with the antifa, blm and other domestic terrorists. That includes most bishops, the jesuits, the bus nuns and their allies. They will gleefully collaborate with the deep state, turning in those traditionalists who refuse to conform.
This bishop Barron effort is a pre-cursor. Just like YouTube, google and big social media, they’re starting with censorship. Censorship doesn’t work though and so the next step is forcible silencing.
No. I do not believe my prediction is over the top. Stay confessed, pray and never surrender.
You are SPOT ON! For the past few weeks/months I’ve been trying to figure out what “event” will turn humanity against traditional Catholics so that the church will once again be in the catacombs. I thought perhaps more info about Vatican corruption; the pedophilia, etc. but it didn’t fit. The Church was attacked from within in VII, and it will be attacked again by CINOs. Thank you! Now I know what to watch out for!
How about that list of attendees as a cross section of cutting edge luminaries? Good grief. A hand wringing session for a bunch of dinosaurs who are watching their conciliar paradigm crumble before their eyes (Deo gratias). It brought to my mind a Larson cartoon I saw years ago and I was thankfully able to find it. I can only post the link. I can’t post the picture but it’s worth taking a look.
When you can no longer ignore the handwriting on the wall…
We should regard the Barron meeting as very good news. It shows he/they are concerned about the impact of truth speaking Catholic media.