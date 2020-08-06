Hidden FDA document explains why liar Fraudci blocked Hydroxychloroquine

From National Pulse:

A DOCUMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FROM THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING “EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION” OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENTS APPEARS TO SUGGEST THAT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SATISFIES THE CRITERIA FOR THE CLASSIFICATION, BUT WOULD STAND IN THE WAY OF LUCRATIVE OTHER DRUGS, AND A VACCINE.

The possible treatment, shunned by the mainstream media and Big Tech, has far-ranging champions from Yale epidemiologists to frontline doctors to President Trump. Despite this support, corroborated by scientific studies, the medical establishment under the auspices of Dr. Anthony Fauci have refused to grant hydroxychloroquine “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA).

The document makes clear that Emergency Use Authorization cannot be used for more than one drug or therapeutic, and the establishment is potentially therefore saving the EUA pre-emptively for vaccines and remdesivir – patently high-value Big Pharma drugs – instead of hydroxychloroquine.

July 29th documents from a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) presentation reveal, however, that the “qualifying criteria” for extending EUA to the drug appear to have been met: it “may be effective” and that “no adequate, approved, and available alternative” exists.

