Ultrawoke beatdown of Bari Weiss a lesson in what’s to come

In the wake of the 2016 election results, the NYT realized it was a little too woke for its own good. Only four years ago, there was still some shred of journalism at NYT, or at least some desire for honesty credibility, or at least some realization that being so utterly out of touch with half the electorate might be a wee problem for the Grey Lady.

So in April 2017 they hired Bari Weiss away from the WSJ as an op/ed editor, to open up the echo chamber. Mind you, Miss Weiss is no William F. Buckley. Her views are somewhat varied, but let’s just call her Center-Left (or rather, what was Center-Left in 2017). She has a bit of a nose for drama, not in a good way, but she tends strongly towards intellectual honesty, the rarest of qualities among the left. Her job was to make sure there was at least some sort of balance, sometimes, on the op-ed page. It worked for awhile.

But the Leftists mashed the accelerator for three years straight, which isn’t even accurate, because it has been more of a constant state of increasing acceleration. So by June 2020, there was no room left at the NYT for a young, Columbia U., Center-Left, lesbian Jew.

Imagine how much more they hate YOU, and what they want to do to you.

Lifesite has a good take on it below, and they link to her site and resignation letter. Well worth your time.

How the bullying of NYT editor Bari Weiss points to a coming tyranny

July 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Liberalism thrives on the façade of a single lie to which all must subscribe—that there is no absolute truth. Of course, everyone knows or at least suspects that absolute truth does exist. In a liberal order, however, people pretend it does not exist so that everyone can get along. Behind the fiction of this façade, people can believe whatever they want as long as they hurt no one and abide by the rules of polite, civil discourse. The problem with a system without absolute truth is that every error can also find shelter. Every absurdity must be welcomed, and the most glaring contradictions reign and clash. Behind this grand, lying façade that hides and tolerates everything, disorder festers. To the degree that common sense declines, the system eventually breaks down. People get hurt, and civil discourse unravels. The bullying of the New York Times editor Bari Weiss marked a milestone in the breakdown of the liberal order that has so long ruled in America and the West. The writer recently startled the world by her blistering letter of resignation posted on her website. The astute writer saw the handwriting on the now-crumbling façade wall. Error no longer seeks shelter behind the façade but takes command. A revolutionary mob has created a “cancel culture” that dispatches those who dare to disagree. Resigning was the best way for her to avoid the guillotine and hold on to her head…

