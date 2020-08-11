Disgusting Biden ad exploits nuns, after just renewing his vow to force abortion pills on Little Sisters of the Poor

“Nuns…epitomize everything Pope Francis (sic) stands for…about generosity to other people, about reaching out, about making it a point to understand that we are our brother’s keeper. That’s what, in my experience, being raised as a Catholic and being educated by the nuns, that’s what those lovely women I’m talking to symbolize to me.”

DNC: “This is the kind of moral conviction we need in the president of the United States.”

Video is one minute long:

This is the kind of moral conviction we need in the president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/iJKAOVoFns — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 9, 2020

Last month:

.- Former vice president Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday to reinstate Obama-era policies that would require the Little Sisters of the Poor to ensure access to birth control and abortifacients for employees in violation of their religious beliefs. Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, made the promise July 8, following the Supreme Court decision in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor in the case Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, which upheld an exemption for the sisters from the “contraception mandate” which obliges employers to provide for contraceptive coverage for employees through their health care plans. “If I am elected I will restore the Obama-Biden policy…”