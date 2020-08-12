#BlackLivesMatter representative says that looting is in fact a form of reparations. This is the Marxist organization supported by big business, politicians and athletes across the world. Good to know… pic.twitter.com/Ea2aMH3qkF
2 thoughts on “Robbery is Reparations”
Nowadays who can be trusted? God is holding a mirror to the world. Most don’t see the root cause of our enveloping disaster.
Oh… okay… then I guess we should just say that… slavery… was a form of job security and permanent housing with a focus on a social-community aspect.
Thank you white people!