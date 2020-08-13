200 Leftist doctors demand AZ Health Director be fired. The reason will shock you!

PHOENIX — Nearly two hundred medical providers are publicly calling for the resignation of Arizona’s top public health official, Dr. Cara Christ. A letter was sent to top staffers in Governor Doug Ducey’s office as well as Dr. Cara Christ directly Wednesday morning. “We, as a healthcare community, have lost confidence in her (Dr. Christ) and believe she has demonstrated failure on multiple levels during this pandemic,” the letter reads. The four-page letter is followed with more than 20 pages of names of medical providers that support the call for the resignation. “We do not support her ongoing involvement as head of her department, and leadership must change.”

So what is going on in Arizona?

For starters, the reported rate of spread (R-Naught) is really good. A number under 1.00 means the virus is shrinking. A number over 1.00 means the virus is spreading.

In fact, Arizona is currently best in the country, second only to Maine.

Welp. This makes them so mad. What else are they mad about?

No one is going to the hospital. When they do show up, about 5% are positive. This includes if you show up for your knee surgery or heart bypass or broken toe. Everyone gets tested.

Total hospitalizations peaked a month ago, and are now in free fall.

Number of cases peaked June 29. Remember, these are the number of positive tests. The CDC estimates the real number of cases is 10x-20x the reported numbers, which is GOOD.

So even with totally faked high reporting, “with” corona means you are “sick” with corona, etc, these numbers are… remarkable.

So what did Dr. Christ do wrong?

She didn’t close down private businesses, other than gyms and dive bars. All the restaurants are open (and packed, although at 50% capacity). She didn’t mandate masks. She didn’t close the schools down.

In short, she must be fired because she’s not a Marxist.