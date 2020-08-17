Sleepy Creepy Uncle Joe stoking fear p*rn and running dhimmi TV ads

My jaw dropped when I saw this.

Trump should turn this into his own ad. Keep the video, change the audio.

Watch it again and overdub it in your mind. “In Joe Biden’s America, this is your new normal… forced testing, forced masking, forced unemployment, forced vaccinations.”

The trouble is, I’m not really sure where Trump stands on the vaxx question. He seems to be eager to deploy the military to administer it.

Here is what we can know with metaphysical certainty at this point: Election night, and the weeks following, are going to be utter chaos. We are not going to know the outcome on November 3rd, no matter how late you stay up. Whenever a winner is finally declared, the apparent losers are not going to accept the result. If you think 2020 has already been Hell on earth, November and December can’t wait to say, “Hold my beer.”

You have ten weeks to prepare for this.