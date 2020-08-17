My jaw dropped when I saw this.
Trump should turn this into his own ad. Keep the video, change the audio.
Watch it again and overdub it in your mind. “In Joe Biden’s America, this is your new normal… forced testing, forced masking, forced unemployment, forced vaccinations.”
The trouble is, I’m not really sure where Trump stands on the vaxx question. He seems to be eager to deploy the military to administer it.
Here is what we can know with metaphysical certainty at this point: Election night, and the weeks following, are going to be utter chaos. We are not going to know the outcome on November 3rd, no matter how late you stay up. Whenever a winner is finally declared, the apparent losers are not going to accept the result. If you think 2020 has already been Hell on earth, November and December can’t wait to say, “Hold my beer.”
You have ten weeks to prepare for this.
3 thoughts on “Sleepy Creepy Uncle Joe stoking fear p*rn and running dhimmi TV ads”
Agree. Great post Mark. The worst is yet to come. We were warned by the long term outlook of all this by Our Lady. If only the Popes had done what was asked!
If only ONE Pope had done what was asked!
A demented sex pervert up against a t.v. reality show host! Is this the best we can do for the nation people? Need to prepare, you betcha, the past five months were just a warm up. The worst is ahead, and just maybe apocaliptic in nature. Thinking of Pope LeoXIII vision. We can’t say the prayer to St. Michael enough each day.