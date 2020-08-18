“He was suspected corona, so he was tested. He was negative. But he was a probable case, even though he was negative, you know, so we treat it as a positive case and include it as a positive case in our holy ‘rona statistics.”
The Splendor of Truth
2 thoughts on “They expose their own lies straight into the camera as they explain the lie to you”
The diabolical inversion of truth is so complete one can almost, almost arrive at the actual truth of the situation just by inverting everything the Ministry of Truth says.
I appreciate Mr. Tony’s disgust but “getting ridiculous?” This passed by “ridiculous” at warp speed months ago. This is criminal.