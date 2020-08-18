They expose their own lies straight into the camera as they explain the lie to you

Posted on

“He was suspected corona, so he was tested. He was negative. But he was a probable case, even though he was negative, you know, so we treat it as a positive case and include it as a positive case in our holy ‘rona statistics.”

2 thoughts on “They expose their own lies straight into the camera as they explain the lie to you

  1. The diabolical inversion of truth is so complete one can almost, almost arrive at the actual truth of the situation just by inverting everything the Ministry of Truth says.

    Reply

  2. I appreciate Mr. Tony’s disgust but “getting ridiculous?” This passed by “ridiculous” at warp speed months ago. This is criminal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.