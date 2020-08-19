Last one out, turn off the lights: Philly mass exodus after police defunded and chaos reigns

Note the caption at the top left of the photos. The red dots only represent about one-third of the actual number of homes for sale in each picture.

Of course the Marxist police commissioner, mayor, and DA think the answer is more so-called “gun control laws,” which violent criminals so often obey. Police aren’t allowed to police, so what difference does it make?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is asking the community to act with a sense of urgency and is challenging leaders to push for changes as homicide rates surge in Philadelphia.

Outlaw spoke at a crime scene Tuesday where she discussed several challenges she believes the community is facing with reducing violent crimes.

“This isn’t OK. The sooner we get our hands wrapped around this, and sooner that folks understand that we have to work together to get this done, the better off we’ll be,” Outlaw said.

…

The commissioner continues to echo the message of other city leaders who are pushing for stricter gun laws, but noted those changes are up to state lawmakers who can create new legislation.

“There has to be stricter gun laws here. We don’t have control over the gun laws. Folks are asking the right questions, but we got to start asking the right questions to the right people,” Outlaw said.

https://6abc.com/philly-police-commissioner-calls-for-change-amid-ongoing-violence/6377556/