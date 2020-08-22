Seems legit. “Corona-associated” is totally a thing. Take in those FedGov $$$ even if it was a motorcycle crash or drowning or cancer. How many other states are doing this?
The Splendor of Truth
Seems legit. “Corona-associated” is totally a thing. Take in those FedGov $$$ even if it was a motorcycle crash or drowning or cancer. How many other states are doing this?
One thought on “Arizona counts anybody who dies of any cause within 60 days of positive Corona test as dead from Corona”
There must be a monetary advantage in all of this. And I wonder if its against the law to report wrongful cause of death?