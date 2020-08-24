“This is Portland 911; can you please hold?”

Portland antifa thugs torched PPD’s North Precinct Sunday night. The riot started around 10:35pm, and lasted into Monday morning.

“The demonstration “forced the assistance of about 35 officers from patrol, severely limiting 911 call response. As the riot was ending, there were 80 calls holding in the city, ranging from shots fired, car crashes, welfare checks, priority threats, missing persons, and more,” police said.”

https://www.foxnews.com/us/portland-police-protests-other-911-calls

How long before additional criminals figure out the cops are too busy with riots in the city, and don’t have the personnel to patrol the residential neighborhoods? What could go wrong?