Pray for Acadiana

Hurricane Laura has exploded in the last twelve hours, now a Cat 4 with 145 MPH sustained winds and increasing. Cat 5 is 157 MPH. This was unexpected, and they aren’t ready. It was forecast to come ashore Cat 2.

I reckon not many readers of this space have ever been to Acadiana.

The sweetest people you have ever met, even though you can barely understand them. Most speak some kind of AngloFrancoCajunish, but you will love them anyway. A proud people, in a good way.

And man, can they cook.

Acadiana has a fascinating history. It’s worth five minutes of your time: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acadiana

I would estimate that upwards of 90% of the habitable structures here cannot withstand sustained winds of 145 MPH.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us. Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.