Barnhardt Podcast #121: Restless Heart

Posted on

It’s a good one, I promise. Happy Feast of St. Augustine.

Barnhardt Podcast #121: Restless Heart

Warning: Moderate Language Alert…

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/mbvr9-e9323b?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=2&pfauth=&btn-skin=101

[Direct link to the MP3 file]

This episode began as maybe being a kind of “infomercial” for Dr. Mazza’s upcoming online courses, and turned into – no joke – one of our best Podcasts ever. A rip-roaring conversation, all rooted in St. Au-GUS-tine, not Saint Augus-TINE. The truth ain’t no city in Flahrda, y’all. Don’t miss this one.

Church and World History Courses with Dr. Mazza: Visit his website to learn more and enroll

Links, Reading, and Video:

Feedback: please send your questions, comments, and suggestions to podcast@barnhardt.biz

Supernerd Media produces the Barnhardt Podcast; if you would like to support the technical maintenance of the podcast and the hosting of Ann’s website you can send donations to “Supernerd Media” to 10940 Parallel Pkwy #K303, Kansas City, KS, 66109. Alternatively, you could email an Amazon.com gift certificate to donations@supernerdmedia.com — or you can visit SupernerdMedia.com for even more options.

The Infant Jesus of Prague handles Ann’s financial stuff. Click image for details. [If you have a recurring donation set up and need to cancel for whatever reason – don’t hesitate to do so!]

This entry was posted in Barnhardt Podcast on  by SuperNerd.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.