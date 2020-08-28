Video: GOP convention ends with epic Hail Mary

Posted on

I’m not naive about the things that will befall us in the next two months, nor should you be. You also need to be preparing for the Hell that awaits in Nov-Dec, as the election remains contested for months and chaos reigns. The situation is a runaway train, destination 1789.

But whatever else may happen, this happened last night, and I’m entering it into the record:

One thought on “Video: GOP convention ends with epic Hail Mary

  1. Mark,
    Did President Trump realize whom he was asking for help? This was more than symbolic. The lines are so very clearly drawn. Has the Ave Maria ever been sung at another political convention in our history? Yes, we have Hell to pay in the near future, but we know the One in whom we can trust.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.