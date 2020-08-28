I’m not naive about the things that will befall us in the next two months, nor should you be. You also need to be preparing for the Hell that awaits in Nov-Dec, as the election remains contested for months and chaos reigns. The situation is a runaway train, destination 1789.
But whatever else may happen, this happened last night, and I’m entering it into the record:
One thought on “Video: GOP convention ends with epic Hail Mary”
Mark,
Did President Trump realize whom he was asking for help? This was more than symbolic. The lines are so very clearly drawn. Has the Ave Maria ever been sung at another political convention in our history? Yes, we have Hell to pay in the near future, but we know the One in whom we can trust.