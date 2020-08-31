Video: Black Democrat Congressman accosted on streets of DC, needs police escort to walk on sidewalk

Check out that headline. Not 1936, not 1957, not 1964. Welcome to 2020, where the irony is completely lost on the agitators.

Vernon Jones is a Democrat state representative in Georgia. In April, he announced he was endorsing Trump. He was invited to speak at the RNC, which he did last Monday. On Thursday, after the convention concluded (with what was probably the most widely witnessed Ave Maria in the history of the world), Jones was walking back to his hotel, when this happened:

Here is a different angle that shows the concluding confrontation at the hotel lobby:

In total, six minutes worth of video that should be enough to convince anyone that this is not going to end well. This is not about skin color, “equality,” or anything like that. It’s about wrongthink. They want you dead.

Pray and prep. Spiritual readiness, material readiness. Get moving.