Happy Saint Sarto Day!

Today is the Feast of Pope St. Pius X, who took on the Modernists at a time when they had already begun their infiltration of the Church. Modernism, the synthesis of all errors, must be rightly understood before it can be fought. Helpfully, Pope Sarto laid it all out for us on 8 September 1907 in PASCENDI DOMINICI GREGIS. Folks, this encyclical was absolutely key to my own red pilling on what has happened in the Church and in the world. When I first read it, twenty years ago, it was like scales falling from my eyes.

You must read the whole thing, so the link is provided below. But here is part of his setup, from the second paragraph. Now, you are going to think to yourself, “Man, this sounds like it could have been written yesterday.” So remember, it was already this bad in 1907:

“The partisans of error are to be sought not only among the Church’s open enemies; they lie hid, a thing to be deeply deplored and feared, in her very bosom and heart, and are the more mischievous, the less conspicuously they appear. We allude, Venerable Brethren, to many who belong to the Catholic laity, nay, and this is far more lamentable, to the ranks of the priesthood itself, who, feigning a love for the Church, lacking the firm protection of philosophy and theology, nay more, thoroughly imbued with the poisonous doctrines taught by the enemies of the Church, and lost to all sense of modesty, vaunt themselves as reformers of the Church; and, forming more boldly into line of attack, assail all that is most sacred in the work of Christ, not sparing even the person of the Divine Redeemer, whom, with sacrilegious daring, they reduce to a simple, mere man.”

Like that time when antipope Bergoglio DENIED THE DIVINITY OF CHRIST?

So go read the whole thing. Learn the ways of your enemies. You will be horrified, but you won’t be disappointed.

Pope St. Pius X, pray for us.