2 thoughts on “If you’re still in the N.O., get out now…

  1. Got out! Our NO priest failed to come to our home to bless the full size Cross of Hope, overlooking the valley and two roads. Did the blessing ourselves. This was four months ago, and have not been back since they instituted booger bags, x’s and o’s, tape, and arrows! Home worshiping God thank you on Sunday.
    This will be a harsh winter for all, grandma and I feel that God is much displeased. Prepare, time is short.
    Many blessings to all in Kingdom of Christ.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.