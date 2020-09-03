If you’re still in the N.O., get out now… Posted on September 3, 2020 Seriously, it’s the perfect time. Find FSSP/SSPX/ICKSP. Move if you have to. Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “If you’re still in the N.O., get out now…”
Got out! Our NO priest failed to come to our home to bless the full size Cross of Hope, overlooking the valley and two roads. Did the blessing ourselves. This was four months ago, and have not been back since they instituted booger bags, x’s and o’s, tape, and arrows! Home worshiping God thank you on Sunday.
This will be a harsh winter for all, grandma and I feel that God is much displeased. Prepare, time is short.
Many blessings to all in Kingdom of Christ.
I recommend the Griff Ruby book: The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church.