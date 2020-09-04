Even the NYT knows Kyle Rittenhouse was in retreat, at risk of grave harm, and didn’t shoot first

Not that shooting first even matters, but still. The law in most states, when it comes to civilian deployment of lethal force, is the “reasonable person” standard. As in, given similar circumstances, would a reasonable person conclude that there was a threat of grave harm about to be inflicted, and did they first attempt to move away from the threat. Kyle was running away and being pursued by a mob when forced into the first confrontation.

Full link https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/27/us/kyle-rittenhouse-kenosha-shooting-video.html

Keep in mind, this article is written by people who think guns are evil, riots are peaceful, and Mary Poppins is racist… and they have already convicted Kyle in their own minds. They don’t even realize that their own investigation exonerates him.

While Mr. Rittenhouse is being pursued by the group, an unknown gunman fires into the air, though it’s unclear why. The weapon’s muzzle flash appears in footage filmed at the scene.

Mr. Rittenhouse turns toward the sound of gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him from the same direction. Mr. Rittenhouse then fires four times, and appears to shoot the man in the head.

