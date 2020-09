Is it safe to assume that law abiding restaurant patrons had nothing to do with whatever happened or didn’t happen to a naked madman high on PCP? Do we imagine they are all glad he died and are gloating in their whiteness?

Rochester, N.Y.: #BLM rioters swarm a restaurant and knock over the dining tables. pic.twitter.com/lxa0b5hHeh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020