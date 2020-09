First, get yourself spiritually prepared.

Next, get yourself materially prepared.

“Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground.”

Their flag says, “Death to America.” This is not a drill.

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” #Antifa black bloc in NYC marched earlier today carrying a banner (on the left) that reads, “Death to America.” Video by @elaadeliahu: pic.twitter.com/4yIELzrWg3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020