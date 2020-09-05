Trump Bans Leftist “Critical Race Theory” From Federal Agencies

Next step: Withhold federal funding from schools that teach it. If undoing the indoctrination is even possible at this point, it starts here. Our Lady Undoer of Knots, pray for us.

The Trump administration announced late on Friday that it was cracking down on “critical race theory,” a far-left anti-American ideology that promotes racial division, from being taught in federal agencies and paid for by federal money.

The memo released by Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, called critical race theory “divisive” and “anti-American propaganda,” adding that the far-left ideology falsely promotes the notion that “there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity…”

The memo states:

“These types of “trainings” not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce. We can be proud that as an employer, the Federal government has employees of all races, ethnicities, and religions. We can be proud that Americans from all over the country seek to join our workforce and dedicate themselves to public service. We can be proud of our continued efforts to welcome all individuals who seek to serve their fellow Americans as Federal employees. However, we cannot accept our employees receiving training that seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.”

The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.https://t.co/dyMeJka9rt — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 4, 2020

Critical race theory falsely promotes the notion that institutions are inherently racist “and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color,” Britannica reported.

One recent example of critical race theory that was exposed was at the National Museum for African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), which promoted the racist and bigoted notion that the following things were bad because they were part of “whiteness”:

Self-reliance

Nuclear family unit

Objective, rational linear thinking

Hard work is the key to success

Work before play

Respect authority

Competition is good

Progress

https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-bans-federal-money-from-funding-far-left-anti-american-critical-race-theory