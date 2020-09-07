Time running out: Sign up with Dr. Mazza to learn the history they never taught you in school

Folks, this is truly a huge opportunity. I can’t think of someone I’d rather have conducting these courses. I guarantee he is going to make this fun, and we are going to learn so many things we can’t believe they never taught us in school. Or worse, they taught us lies.

$450 for both 13 week courses. That’s $35 per week. Figure it out. This is Dr. Mazza’s only source of income at the moment, because he got fired for being Catholic. Scroll down below and see the list of topics. I promise you will get more than your money’s worth. Click on the links to go over to his site to sign up.

Don’t worry about the start time (6pm PDT, 9pm EDT)… everything will be recorded and viewable at whatever time works for you. Join me!

edmundmazza.com

UPDATE: SALE EXTENDED by popular demand! Enroll now: cost is $300 for one course or $450 if you sign up for both for the Fall semester.

Happy to report that Mazza history classes will be recorded and available to view outside of actual class time!

If you’d be interested in Live (and recorded) Online Church History & World History courses with Dr. Ed, please enroll by selecting one of the enrollment buttons below. We will tentatively start Church History 101 on Tues Sept 15th at 6 pm PDT (and finish on Tues Dec 22nd, NO class on Tues Nov 3rd: Election Day). In January 2021 we hope to offer Church History 102 (AD 1213-2013) and World History 102 (AD 1300-2013). Content: Ages 13 and up.

Classes will tentatively run approximately 70-80 minutes. Q&A will follow for 10 minutes or more for those who can stay. We will have quizzes and I will suggest readings. No tests. No pressure. Tentative schedule below:

We will tentatively start World History 101 on Wed Sept 16th at 6pm PDT (and finish on Wed Dec 23rd, NO class on Wed Nov 24th: Thanksgiving Eve). Classes will run approximately 70-80 minutes. Tentative schedule below:

Church History 101: Acts (AD 33) to Albigensians (AD 1233)

9/15 Acts of the Apostles

9/22 Apostolic Fathers & Popes & Gnostic Heresy

9/29 Fathers: Eucharist & Martyrdom

10/6 Constantine & Arian Heresy

10/13 St. Augustine & Manichaean Heresy

10/20 Pope St. Leo & Monophysite Heresy

10/27 St. Anthony & St. Benedict & Monasticism

11/10 Justinian & Theodora & Hagia Sophia

11/17 Islamic Heresy

11/24 Iconoclastic Heresy & Eastern Schism

12/1 Empire & Church

12/8 Crusades

12/15 Cathedrals & Universities

12/22 St. Dominic & The Rosary & The Albigensian Heresy

World History 101: Mesopotamia to Mesoamerica

9/16 Mesopotamia, Egypt, Israel

9/23 Greece

9/30 Greece

10/7 Roman Republic

10/14 Roman Empire

10/21 Christians

10/28 Age of Constantine

11/4 Age of St. Augustine

11/11 Barbarians & Benedictines

11/18 Islamic Civilizations

12/2 China

12/9 Mongols

12/16 High Middle Ages

12/23 Mesoamerica