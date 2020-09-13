Two cops shot in face not good enough, crowd tries to breach hospital to finish the job Posted on September 13, 2020 You really aren’t ready for what’s coming. In so many ways. To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020 The second video is better. (Language) BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.Part 2 pic.twitter.com/8W3ciYNtmo— MKViti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Two cops shot in face not good enough, crowd tries to breach hospital to finish the job”
This is the globalist/Military Industrial Complex driving us to beg for them to keep us safe from…….THEM!
I will not beg for their kind of help even if my neighbor does.