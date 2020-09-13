Two cops shot in face not good enough, crowd tries to breach hospital to finish the job

Posted on

You really aren’t ready for what’s coming. In so many ways.

The second video is better. (Language)

One thought on “Two cops shot in face not good enough, crowd tries to breach hospital to finish the job

  1. This is the globalist/Military Industrial Complex driving us to beg for them to keep us safe from…….THEM!

    I will not beg for their kind of help even if my neighbor does.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.