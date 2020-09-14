Dr. Mazza interviews Fr. Rutler live today… don’t miss it!

Posted on

Happy Feast of the Exultation of the Holy Cross!

Fr. George Rutler will be a guest on Dr. Mazza’s radio show today, Noon PDT, 3pm EDT:

https://www.virginmostpowerfulradio.org/our-shows/the-bar-of-history/ 

They will be discussing Father’s latest book: 

https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/our-peculiar-times

I predict lively conversation. Fr. Rutler’s ability to formulate a devastating argument is nothing less than Inspired. Back when he was pastor at Church of Our Savior, he was always in the box, to my eternal benefit. Let’s just say he had the ability to explain you to yourself such that you walked away with a radical reordering of priorities… things you weren’t even thinking about or knew existed before you walked in. Maybe because it was in the early years of my reversion.

Dr. Mazza is no slouch either, so tune in and enjoy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.