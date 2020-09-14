Dr. Mazza interviews Fr. Rutler live today… don’t miss it!

Happy Feast of the Exultation of the Holy Cross!

Fr. George Rutler will be a guest on Dr. Mazza’s radio show today, Noon PDT, 3pm EDT:

https://www.virginmostpowerfulradio.org/our-shows/the-bar-of-history/

They will be discussing Father’s latest book:

https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/our-peculiar-times

I predict lively conversation. Fr. Rutler’s ability to formulate a devastating argument is nothing less than Inspired. Back when he was pastor at Church of Our Savior, he was always in the box, to my eternal benefit. Let’s just say he had the ability to explain you to yourself such that you walked away with a radical reordering of priorities… things you weren’t even thinking about or knew existed before you walked in. Maybe because it was in the early years of my reversion.

Dr. Mazza is no slouch either, so tune in and enjoy.