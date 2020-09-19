Language throughout. Clicking each tweet and reading the thread is helpful.
As you peruse, please consider, they were intent on burning whole cities over the death of George Floyd. Outlawing police. Looting as a civil right. Celebrating the murder of MAGA and Thin Blue Line supporters. Celebrating the criminals in Kenosha (all four of them). How much worse do you think it might get if abortion is legally threatened?
Please join me in offering a Rosary today for this entire situation. May God’s will be done.
One thought on “Bluecheckmarks explain the coming war – hot war – over SCOTUS”
Our first Civil War happened not because of policy differences but because of something much deeper: the existential view of one side was not compatible with that of the other side:
1)Blacks are human and equal in every way, deserving of all Constitutional protections.
2) Blacks are less than human, unequal in some ways, and not deserving of any Constitutional protections.
There was and is no compromise between these two world views. There is no half-way solution. Is or Is Not. Period. It was settled in blood.
I believe Civil War is possible now, because we are at that point again in this nation and across Western Civilization.
1) God and the civilization produced by our Judeo-Christian forefathers, seeded and cultivated by a Catholic Church with evangelistic fervor for Christ.
Or
2) Nihilism, anarchy and civilizational collapse under tyrants seeded and cultivated by a Catholic Church that has lost Christ and has turned instead to Karl Marx, Freidrich Nietzsche.
These are opposites and not compatible in any way. There is no halfway between. Either one or the other will prevail.
Politics is the art of peaceful conflict resolution. War is the art of violent conflict resolution.