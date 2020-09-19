Bluecheckmarks explain the coming war – hot war – over SCOTUS

Language throughout. Clicking each tweet and reading the thread is helpful.

As you peruse, please consider, they were intent on burning whole cities over the death of George Floyd. Outlawing police. Looting as a civil right. Celebrating the murder of MAGA and Thin Blue Line supporters. Celebrating the criminals in Kenosha (all four of them). How much worse do you think it might get if abortion is legally threatened?

Please join me in offering a Rosary today for this entire situation. May God’s will be done.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Over our dead bodies. Literally. https://t.co/rQbvuKakHU — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

Fuck no. Burn it all down. https://t.co/hsjqeVLgBn — Aaron's Book Is Now Available! (@DaddyFiles) September 19, 2020

If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 18, 2020

We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 18, 2020

It’s important for us to be aware that this is where many Democrats are mentally now. Remember this going forward. pic.twitter.com/C6u2pXgayb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 19, 2020