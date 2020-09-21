Unlettered laynothings, take note: Saint Matthew got picked to be Apostle and Evangelist

And when Jesus passed on from hence, he saw a man sitting in the custom house, named Matthew; and he saith to him: Follow me. And he rose up and followed him. And it came to pass as he was sitting at meat in the house, behold many publicans and sinners came, and sat down with Jesus and his disciples. And the Pharisees seeing it, said to his disciples: Why doth your master eat with publicans and sinners? But Jesus hearing it, said: They that are in health need not a physician, but they that are ill. Go then and learn what this meaneth, I will have mercy and not sacrifice. For I am not come to call the just, but sinners. Matt 9:9-13

Nothing in the Gospels is accident nor happenstance.

Happy Feast of Saint Matthew!

As a tax collector, Saint Matthew would have been viewed as worst of the worst… totally hopeless and disgusting to even be in the same room. The “professional religious” of the day had their jaws hit the floor at the scene in the custom house. Lower than low, this cat. Unlettered, to say the least. Personally chosen to be a soldier for the Savior of Mankind? NOT WORTHY.

Yet he was chosen, and expectations were leveled. Not by accident.

The anti-church in ascendance is everyone’s problem. It is well past time to put on one’s big boy pants and do something about it. God doesn’t care about your station, there is a job to be done. Prayer and fasting, first and foremost, as we know that we need Supernatural intervention at this point. But also, boots on the ground. The stakes of this battle are souls, and it’s for keeps. Ask yourself every day, “What have I done to refute and remediate the errors that put souls at risk?”

Folks, it’s go time. Somebody wake up Hicks.