Psychopathy 101: Tell the lies that you know they know you know are lies, luxuriate in the getting away with it

The transcript of this Nancy Pelosi video doesn’t really do it any justice. You have to watch her face, as she spews lie after lie, knowing the audience knows they’re all lies.

She says she recently attended Mass in San Francisco, and received Communion. She says she had to sign up, and there were only two spots left. When she arrived for Mass, everyone was socially distanced. It was a church that could hold 250 and there were maybe twelve people there. She received in the hand, and the priest washed his hands beforehand.

Except there are no Masses in San Francisco. None. That was the whole point of the question, where she answered by bashing the archbishop for not following “science.”

"With all due respect to my archbishop, I think we should follow science on this, and faith & science are sometimes counter to each other" — @ErikRosalesNews asked @SpeakerPelosi whether churches in San Francisco should be allowed to re-open if they adhere to safety precautions. pic.twitter.com/BgXr05fXd7 — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) September 18, 2020

All of this is a lie. None of it happened, everybody knows it, she knows everybody knows it, and everybody knows she knows everybody knows.

Remember, the greatest thrill for a psychopath is in the “getting away with it.”