Thousands of kids sent home from college because two got sick

You can bet that all the schools kept all the money. I’m sure they’re all getting bonus fedgov corona bucks too. Perhaps one of the good things to come out of all this will be the implosion of the college tuition scam. Use your hands, kids. Learn a trade. Work for yourself instead of becoming a slave. Parents, you are sending your children to be brainwashed, and you’re going broke doing it. Stop.

http://IT’S A SCAM: After 48,299 COVID-19 Cases at 37 US Universities – Only 2 Hospitalizations and ZERO Deaths — More Likely to Be Killed By a Dog

“There have now been 48,299 coronavirus cases reported at 37 universities in the United States. Of those cases there have been ONLY 2 hospitalizations. And there have been ZERO DEATHS! They couldn’t even sneak in a cancer victim into their counts because no one died!“

9/22/20 update on C19 among students on campus since August, from 37 U.S. universities: Despite ~48,300 “+ C19 tests” near absence of reported C19 hospitalizations, and zero reported deaths pic.twitter.com/1wN67LPpdr — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 22, 2020