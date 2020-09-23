Thousands of kids sent home from college because two got sick

You can bet that all the schools kept all the money. I’m sure they’re all getting bonus fedgov corona bucks too. Perhaps one of the good things to come out of all this will be the implosion of the college tuition scam. Use your hands, kids. Learn a trade. Work for yourself instead of becoming a slave. Parents, you are sending your children to be brainwashed, and you’re going broke doing it. Stop.
http://IT’S A SCAM: After 48,299 COVID-19 Cases at 37 US Universities – Only 2 Hospitalizations and ZERO Deaths — More Likely to Be Killed By a Dog
“There have now been 48,299 coronavirus cases reported at 37 universities in the United States. Of those cases there have been ONLY 2 hospitalizations. And there have been ZERO DEATHS! They couldn’t even sneak in a cancer victim into their counts because no one died!“
People are so damned stupid. Literally. Damned. Sin darkens the intellect and leads to error; and the worst for the darkening of the intellect is the wishful thinking we all engage in to justify our favorite sins.
Those who cannot be corrected by reality itself are lost to anything but literal Divine intervention.
Plus they have organized “snitch squads” to tell on each other for not social distancing, not following rules, congregating “too many people” at one time, etc., etc. I agree with Uriel (above) sin makes you dam stupid.
I have been noticing the many unintended blessings from the Covid Scamdemic. This story is an example of how it works.
College to Student: “bye”. Family to college: “don’t need ya”. It goes both ways.
People are now discovering that College is not worth $35,000/year. X 4 = $140,000. 1/4 of the price of a very nice home (starter home instead?) to be treated like this, get a crappy education and endure critical race theory, sexual anarchy, alcohol, drugs, and anti-Christian bigotry.
I recently took all my saved college money out of my 529 plan. Done with that old, decrepit business plan. Brick and Mortar Colleges are beyond “peak”. They are in rapid decline bordering on collapse.
Homeschooling our six kids and it is fantastic. Same thing for public schools. Unintended Covid Blessing: public schools are just.not.needed any more.
$35K/year? Maybe at third tier state school. You’re looking at twice that for anything with a name you would recognize.
U of Washington in state: $11,500 / out of state $38,000. Room, Board, Books (etc) $17,000 (for example). It’s just a heckuva lot of money, no matter what.
One of my kids entered the tech industry (AI specialty) prior to year one of college. He got his degree on-line, distance learning … just like the rest of his education – which was home school at his pace, at his initiative. The college degree he earned was a square filler, not a pre-requisite. He could do anything he needed to do for entry into his profession, and be successful without “credentials”, without one college class. They took him in prior to high school graduation. To this day, he has not earned his high school “diploma”. All on his own, he is doing what he pleases in industry. That’s the future. Brick and Mortar monopoly schools, nah.
The stupidity is across the board. Practicing Trad Catholics sending their kids to these assinine institutions where they must wear the masonic mask at all times. Talking about “cases” as if it’s a real thing. Wake up folks, the covid test is detecting the common cold and that’s it! Sure, you’re going to see a bunch of colds in the fall semester at college. It’s totally normal.
Mark is right. Learn a trade, boys. The world needs real men with real skills. There’s satisfaction in seeing that your day’s work has produced something tangible and that you did it for the glory of God, and not your ego.