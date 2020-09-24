Totally normal: “I’m just a soccer mom, but the death of RBG drove me to join the Satanic Temple.”

I guess this is now considered normal. Not fringe, at all. Buckle up, buttercup.

“I am not the type of person who would normally consider becoming a Satanist, but these are not normal times. Like so many other women in the United States, when I learned of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, my first reaction was not grief but fear. I fear that American citizens are inching closer to living in a theocracy or dictatorship and that the checks meant to prevent this from happening are close to eroding beyond repair.

“When Justice Ginsburg died, I knew immediately that action was needed on a scale we have not seen before. Our democracy has become so fragile that the loss of one of the last guardians of common sense and decency in government less than two months before a pivotal election has put our civil and reproductive rights in danger like never before. And, so, I have turned to Satanism…”

Go read the whole thing. The part where she says, “oh but we don’t actually worship Satan…” um, yeah, sweetie, you are demonstrating with every breath that you worship Satan, and he’s just fine with you not knowing it.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rbg-mom-joins-satanic-temple_n_5f6b3565c5b629afbe990c15