Totally normal: “I’m just a soccer mom, but the death of RBG drove me to join the Satanic Temple.”

I guess this is now considered normal. Not fringe, at all. Buckle up, buttercup.
“I am not the type of person who would normally consider becoming a Satanist, but these are not normal times. Like so many other women in the United States, when I learned of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, my first reaction was not grief but fear. I fear that American citizens are inching closer to living in a theocracy or dictatorship and that the checks meant to prevent this from happening are close to eroding beyond repair.
“When Justice Ginsburg died, I knew immediately that action was needed on a scale we have not seen before. Our democracy has become so fragile that the loss of one of the last guardians of common sense and decency in government less than two months before a pivotal election has put our civil and reproductive rights in danger like never before. And, so, I have turned to Satanism…”
Go read the whole thing. The part where she says, “oh but we don’t actually worship Satan…” um, yeah, sweetie, you are demonstrating with every breath that you worship Satan, and he’s just fine with you not knowing it.
5 thoughts on "I'm just a soccer mom, but the death of RBG drove me to join the Satanic Temple."
So . . . the “last bastion” of “common sense and decency” passes away and . . . you turn to satanism !?!? Are you sure this wasn’t a Babylon Bee or Onion article?
last “guardian,” not “bastion.”
I wonder if it’s true.
Mrs. Ruth Ginsberg (alway refer to a married feminist as Mrs. – it makes them SOOO angry) never smiled. In fact, her face had a constant scowl to it. There was something about the way she looked that was just so negative, so mean-spirited, so demonic. Yes, demonic. I firmly believe that you can tell a lot about a person’s heart by the look on their face.
We all need to seriously evaluate the people we associate with. Same for the celebrities in music, film, sports who we may not personally care for but admire their art/sports. Evil is all around us and souls are at risk — like this poor, stupid soccer mom and sadly, as a result of her choices, her children.
we live in what was always a quiet safe suburban neighborhood in N. VA. Even though N. VA. is becoming a bigger and bigger cesspool of blue, this neighborhood was great. Early in the week (middle of the night) we had all 4 of our Trump and Republican signs stolen; next night a weird note taped to our mailbox with a bizarre gamers’ term scribbled on it and 2 lesbian anime kissing;today, BROAD DAYLIGHT the handmade signs I put up were spraypainted with big swastikas. These people are evil…I wont say sick, it’s not sickness, it’s a purposeful, knowing, full-blown cooperation with evil. With the escalation I’m nervous about what might be coming next…there is no (true) moral base, it’s like a mad-max world, and they think NOTHING of perpetrating violence against people and property. Buckle up indeed…psychopaths throughout and running the Dem. party….November’s gonna be a hoot.