Wait, what? Tell me more about the qualifications for this Loser Brigade, and where do I sign up?

If anyone ever tries to tell you that Truth is a matter of public opinion, that Truth hinges on upvotes, clicks, likes, follows, or any other such nonsense, run as fast as you can. Truth is a Person, and all other truth flows from Him. He is Truth, and He created truth. He already explained to you that it wouldn’t be popular. Quite the opposite.

And yet, we are called to proclaim the truth, and to help our brethren. Fraternal Charity. Fruit of the Second Joyful Mystery. The Roman Catholic Church is the One True Religion. Pass it on.

From the Fourth Lesson of Ember Saturday in September (today):

“These then are the things, which you shall do: Speak ye truth every one to his neighbour: judge ye truth and judgment of peace in your gates. And let none of you imagine evil in your hearts against his friend: and love not a false oath: for all these are the things that I hate, saith the Lord.” Zacharias 8:16-17

Speak ye truth.