Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost: Charity towards God and Man in UNITY

There is exactly ONE Holy Catholic Apostolic Church. The One True Religion. Get in the boat. Stay in the boat. Stay, fight; we know we win.

“The precept is twofold, but Charity is one.” – St. Augustine

Today is the Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost.

Epistle Eph. 4:1-6

Brethren: I therefore, a prisoner in the Lord, beseech you that you walk worthy of the vocation in which you are called: With all humility and mildness, with patience, supporting one another in charity. Careful to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. One body and one Spirit: as you are called in one hope of your calling. One Lord, one faith, one baptism. One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in us all, who is blessed forever and ever. Amen.

GOSPEL Matt. 22:34-46

At that time, the Pharisees, hearing that he had silenced the Sadducees, came together. And one of them, a doctor of the law, asked him, tempting him: “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?”

Jesus said to him: ” ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with thy whole heart and with thy whole soul and with thy whole mind.‘ This is the greatest and the first commandment. And the second is like to this: ‘Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.’ On these two commandments dependeth the whole law and the prophets.”…

You cannot have proper charity towards your neighbor without first having total abandonment to God. Whole heart, whole soul, whole mind. There’s no other way, folks. His grace awaits, and any good we do flows from that. The natural human capacity for love, worked through grace, is a reflection of our being made in the image and likeness of God. It’s the closest thing to the supernatural that we get to experience while yet in this life. Like all things good, perfecting it requires effort, focus, and order.

“Tough Love” is a thing. Salvation of souls is the foremost object of love towards neighbor. While we must always first look to remove the beam in our own eye, getting people into the boat sometimes requires harsh language.

“Love is man’s first and constant vocation. Love is the summary of the whole Bible. Love is the secret of the saints, the necessary way to God. It is the means to reveal God’s heart to other men. But the beauty of God’s love must show itself fresh and new in every Christian; for beauty, to delight and attract, must be fresh as the morning. Every deed of vital love, performed by us in our personality which nature and grace has fashioned, is like the morning of time itself.

“God is love” (I John 4:8) in its mysterious fullness and infinite freshness. Utterly King and Lord, He unites the baptized of every nation in the one Mystical Body of Christ, by the one Holy Spirit, under the one Mother Mary.“

