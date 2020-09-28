Folks, stay confessed

ACB got the nomination Saturday. I do have concerns about her, which I will write about when I have time.

Sunday, a sitting President defends Catholicism from the White House. I am not a Trump drunkie, but think about how amazing this is:

“We have noticed some comments in the media about my incredibly qualified nominee, Amy. The New York Times said her religion is not consistent with American values… She’s Catholic. That covers a lot of people. That’s a very disgraceful thing to say…we settled this 60 years ago with the election of John F. Kennedy…But seriously, they’re going after her Catholicism. I will stand with her, fight with her, and we will make sure that these attacks stop because … it’s unprecedented. They’re basically fighting a major religion in our country. It’s just incredible.” https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-treatment-barretts-catholicism

NYT drops Trump’s tax records Sunday night, which, they would have had to obtain those through a criminal act, correct?

Mike Pompeo at the Vatican tomorrow, but not with Bergoglio… Vigano? Benedict?

First presidential debate tomorrow night. Will there be? What will it look like? Will John Goodman be there with his backback from Flight?

Bottom line, a lot of things converging. It was 7 October when they dropped the “Grab em by the p****” tape in 2016. So either they dropped the taxes a week early, and that’s all they’ve got, or there will be additional October Surprises. Don’t forget we have the Freemasonic Encyclical being signed in Assisi on 4 October, which is the one year anniversary of the Pachamama worshiping service in the Vatican Gardens.

Stay on your toes, stay confessed. Five weeks until the non-election.