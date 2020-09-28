ACB got the nomination Saturday. I do have concerns about her, which I will write about when I have time.
Sunday, a sitting President defends Catholicism from the White House. I am not a Trump drunkie, but think about how amazing this is:
“We have noticed some comments in the media about my incredibly qualified nominee, Amy. The New York Times said her religion is not consistent with American values… She’s Catholic. That covers a lot of people. That’s a very disgraceful thing to say…we settled this 60 years ago with the election of John F. Kennedy…But seriously, they’re going after her Catholicism. I will stand with her, fight with her, and we will make sure that these attacks stop because … it’s unprecedented. They’re basically fighting a major religion in our country. It’s just incredible.” https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-treatment-barretts-catholicism
NYT drops Trump’s tax records Sunday night, which, they would have had to obtain those through a criminal act, correct?
Mike Pompeo at the Vatican tomorrow, but not with Bergoglio… Vigano? Benedict?
First presidential debate tomorrow night. Will there be? What will it look like? Will John Goodman be there with his backback from Flight?
Bottom line, a lot of things converging. It was 7 October when they dropped the “Grab em by the p****” tape in 2016. So either they dropped the taxes a week early, and that’s all they’ve got, or there will be additional October Surprises. Don’t forget we have the Freemasonic Encyclical being signed in Assisi on 4 October, which is the one year anniversary of the Pachamama worshiping service in the Vatican Gardens.
Stay on your toes, stay confessed. Five weeks until the non-election.
3 thoughts on “Folks, stay confessed”
“Idaho Police Arrest 3 at Outdoor Church Worship” – [https://www.breitbart.com/]
Apparently, anti-First Amendment court decisions that allow anti-Catholic Mass government draconian restrictions to stay in place are “mocking God” according to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone:
“‘One person at a time in this great Cathedral to pray? What an insult. This is a mockery. They are mocking you, and even worse, they are mocking God,’ Cordileone said.”
“Three separate Eucharistic processions Sept. 20 began at St. Anthony, St. Patrick, and Star of the Sea parishes, and converged at United Nations Plaza near San Francisco City Hall before proceeding to the cathedral.”
“The archdiocese ordered banners for parishioners to carry during the processions; 100 in English, 15 in Spanish, and 5 in Chinese that read: ‘We Are Essential: Free the Mass!’” [https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2020/09/20/archbishop-cordileone-san-francisco-mass-restrictions-mocking-god/]
In a Washington Post opinion piece, Archbishop Cordileone declared:
“I never expected that the most basic religious freedom, the right to worship — protected so robustly in our Constitution’s First Amendment — would be unjustly repressed by an American government.” [https://www.blogger.com/blog/post/edit/22704303/809174827958692446]
It appears that Amy Coney Barrett may not agree with Archbishop Cordileone that anti-First Amendment court decisions that allow anti-Catholic Mass politicians in power to place draconian restrictions are ‘mocking God.'”
Robert Barnes who deals in civil, criminal and constitutional law reported on Twitter that apparently Barrett is a pro-Democrat government lockdown disaster for Catholics who are demanding that their First Amendment rights be honored by judges:
– “Barrett sided with the government on almost every civil rights case, every big employer case, every criminal case, while also siding with the government on the lockdowns, on uncompensated takings, on excusing First Amendment infringements & Fourth Amendment violations.” [https://twitter.com/barnes_law/status/1308233568099860481?s=21]
– “Read the excellent opinion by Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh & Thomas, that refutes and directly disagrees w/ the #Barrett pro-lockdown decision: “it is a mistake to take language in Jacobson as the last word on what the Constitution allows.” https://supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf” [https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law]
– “#Barrett exclaimed the benefits of Jacobson, the decision that green-lit forced vaccines & carved out an emergency exception to Constitutional protection in “public health” or “emergency” cases used to justify forced sterilizations & detention camps. Read: https://politico.com/f/?id=00000174” [https://twitter.com/barnes_law/status/1308233568099860481?s=21]
Moreover, is Barrett’s pro-Democrat government regime lockdown “Jacobson” decision not just “mocking God,” but paving the way for “forced sterilizations & detention camps”?
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Mark,
Teilhard de Chardin said: “Everything that rises must converge.” Well, a lot of things are converging now, but from Francis to the Communist riots to the anti-Christian Democrats, they are surely not rising. Chardin was blowing gnostic smoke, and these others have a smoky odor as well. Right, stay confessed.
ACB may be siding with precedent on the circuit court in order to move things along to the supreme court for a re-decision. Let’s hope.