Lock Him Up: Obama/Biden knew all along that Hillary was behind the Russia Scam

Yuuuge.

Hours before the first debate, DNI John Ratcliffe declassifies information related to the Hillary orchestrated Russia hoax, sends it to Lindsey Graham, who then releases it.

Comey knew, Brennan knew, Strzok knew, and they made sure the Obama/Biden White House knew. Everyone was in on it, everyone went along with it. And then how many billions were spent on the Mueller Witch Hunt?

Is there any sort of Rule of Law, or does none of this matter?

Imagine what the still-classified evidence shows.