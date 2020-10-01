“Today’s Key Message:” Anyone who doesn’t get a flu shot is a danger to the community and a destroyer of our healthcare system

Start preparing now for how bad this is going to get. People who get the flu shot are going to be wearing visible cues that they are “part of the team.” There is going to be intense pressure to conform, and it will be much worse than the mask mandates. Most people know the masks are a joke, and are just playing along to get along (I’m speaking for most Arizonans). The flu shot will be different, because the masses are going to be convinced it’s the key to survival as a species. Or something like that.

