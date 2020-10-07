BREAKING: Trump to distribute Regeneron therapeutic to all Americans for FREE

Posted on

Folks, watch this video.

Not the vax. This is a treatment. The same treatment he took.

7 thoughts on “BREAKING: Trump to distribute Regeneron therapeutic to all Americans for FREE

      1. Supposedly the Regeneron scientists described the process they used to make this antibody in July. HEK293T is the specific cell line. I have to find this citation.

        I’m not trying to be false or fake news. I hope it’s not true.
        I want to be wrong.

        Our Lady of the most Holy Rosary, pray for us

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.