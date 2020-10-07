BREAKING: Trump to distribute Regeneron therapeutic to all Americans for FREE Posted on October 7, 2020 Folks, watch this video. Not the vax. This is a treatment. The same treatment he took. Trump just announced the military will be distributing free Regeneron therapeutics throughout the country “I want everyone to get the same treatment the president got” pic.twitter.com/Pow4k5pjp0— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 7, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “BREAKING: Trump to distribute Regeneron therapeutic to all Americans for FREE”
Regeneron’s therapeutic is derived from aborted fetal tissue, unfortunately
Source?
So it’s muddy, but your original comment is outright false.
Supposedly the Regeneron scientists described the process they used to make this antibody in July. HEK293T is the specific cell line. I have to find this citation.
I’m not trying to be false or fake news. I hope it’s not true.
I want to be wrong.
Our Lady of the most Holy Rosary, pray for us
Amen
https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/10/07/1009664/trumps-antibody-treatment-was-tested-using-cells-from-an-abortion/amp/
So… treatment if you have it … not some weird vaccination … so no forced vaccinations …sounds good.