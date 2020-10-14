54 Day Rosary Novena: I’m going to go out on a limb and say you might want to be in on this

Please join me… If you don’t have time for a second Rosary, it is a super quick add-on to your daily Rosary. Be on the winning team.

This year has certainly been full of trials and difficulties. These challenges have also provided opportunities to grow in holiness through our prayers and sacrifices.

Starting in a few hours, October 15th, please join in a 54 day Rosary Novena for the following intentions:

Increased devotion to the Sacred Heart Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Reparation for the sins against the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary For an end to this Chastisement.

The Novena will end on December 7th, the eve of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Please consider adding these intentions to your daily rosaries over the next couple of months, and please distribute this widely.

