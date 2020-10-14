Eddie Van Halen with some wise words to the prelates of the One True Church

Eddie Van Halen passed away last week. I was a big fan back in the day, so I had to write something. We can’t know the state of Eddie’s soul, and I realize it probably isn’t good, but we are allowed to pray that somehow he made it.

He was famous for his guitar work, or course, but he also played piano and organ/synth, overdubbing almost every song in the studio, with drums and bass coming later. I provide a delightful example below.

The original band with David Lee Roth at lead vocals came roaring out of the gate outrageously in 1978. They had been signed by the label as much for their showmanship as for the music. Alas, this became somewhat tiresome toward the end, IMHO, and the last album with this lineup, 1984, is pure garbage oversynth pop. I can’t even listen to it. Opinions may vary.

The band came back two years later with Sammy Hagar up front, and a new sound, which sits much better in my ear to this day. The synth was back in check, and eventually gave way to more piano and straight organ to accompany the always excellent guitar. The song I present here is off the third album with this lineup, and is one of my favorites. It is notable for the “cold open” piano solo that transitions from soft melody into a hard blitz mixed with guitar licks. Lyrics finally kick in at 1:18, followed by some soaring organ at 1:38. Remember, the guitar, piano, organ… that’s all Eddie.

I do hope there are some prelates reading this RIGHT NOW who might consider the lyrics and do something RIGHT NOW about the Bergoglian Antipapacy. This one goes out to Pope Benedict XVI, the one and only living pope RIGHT NOW, and since April 2005.

Right Now

Don’t want to wait ’til tomorrow

Why put it off another day

One more walk through the problem

Built up, and stand in our way

One step ahead, one step behind

Now you gotta run to get even

Make future plans, don’t dream about yesterday,

C’mon turn, turn this thing around

Right now,

It’s your tomorrow

Right now,

It’s everything

Right now,

Catch a magic moment, do it

Right here and now

It means everything