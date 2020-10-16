Sum Ting Wong: You no get flu, but you all got the WuFlu

The seasonal flu, after a rather high peak in February (week 6 or 7), for some strange reason, I can’t quite put my finger on it, crashed like the 1929 stock market and went to zero by Week 13 (the last week of March). In the span of six weeks, the regular flu magically went from a 30% positive test rate to ZERO. Does everyone remember what was happening in March?

Look at that light purple line, folks. Zero people got the flu since March. Not 4%, or 2%, zero. It’s never happened before. ZERO. It’s almost as if a nu flu came along with nearly identical symptoms and all the cases got coded to the nu flu because the hospitals had some incentive to do so.

https://www.who.int/influenza/resources/charts/en/