Why does Sleepy Joe want eight year olds making their own surgical decisions?

Is an 8 year old capable of making surgical decisions to permanently mutilate her body? Sleepy Joe thinks so. He’s never heard of a tomboy, apparently. He’s never heard that childhood gender dysphoria is nearly always remedied at puberty. The rational implications for this line of thinking are… madness.

Watch the video, then scroll down for what comes next.

This was the worst answer in the history of American politics @JoeBiden



A super majority of parents in this country think you are insane for this answer.



This answer swayed Democrats and independents to vote for @realDonaldTrump.



An 8 year doesn’t know what they want. pic.twitter.com/BbojJ3mrxU — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) October 16, 2020

Now if an 8 year old is capable of making a lifelong decision such as this, involving heavy drugs and multiple surgeries, which produces an exceedingly high percentage of bad outcomes and suicides, then how much more is he or she capable of consenting to harmless casual sex?

See how this works? These people really are this sick, and our society really is this far gone. It makes you wonder if what’s left is even worth fighting for.

Bring on the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart.