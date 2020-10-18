Already widely circulated, but placing it here for the record.
This will not stand. This is an anti-gospel, promulgated by antichurch. There is no way that the purported Vicar of Christ (which he is not) can be allowed to drag souls to Hell like this.
Stay frosty, and stay confessed.
2 thoughts on ““We are either all saved together, or no one is saved.” Now part of the inauthentic antimagisterium…”
The Underground Catholic Church is on the way. Hopefully soon.
Gee. I think I remember someone saying something about “the poor you will always have with you”. And something about “broad is the way that leads to destruction, and many go in thereat.”
…It must not have been terribly important. I am so glad we have Mr. Bergoglio to save us from the benighted ignorance we have been living in for the past 2000 years!