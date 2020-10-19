It’s such a swamp.
“That’s right folks, the Facebook executive currently blocking all of the negative evidence of Hunter and Joe Biden’s corrupt activity in Ukraine is the same person who was coordinating the corrupt activity between the Biden family payoffs and Ukraine.”
Links and sources: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/17/unbelievable-facebooks-lead-executive-on-election-policy-was-vice-president-joe-bidens-advisor-to-ukraine/
One thought on “Facebook Exec currently blocking all evidence of Biden’s corrupt activity in Ukraine was previously Biden’s advisor to Ukraine”
And all these republicans, with power to do something are aiding and abetting this farce upon the people, by aiding criminality, and helping to elect a criminal. Paging AG Barr, you are up to bat! As usual, crickets, and nothing will come of it. Pure theatre for the rubes. What is really going on behind the curtain?