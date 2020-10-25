Reblogged from a couple years ago…

We who are proud to fight under the banner of Christ the King

Posted on OCTOBER 28, 2018

That is, those of us destined never to be approved as an official media outlet of the Vatican antichurch. Deo Gratias.

At that time, Pilate therefore went into the hall again and called Jesus and said to him: “Art thou the king of the Jews?” Jesus answered:”Sayest thou this thing of thyself, or have others told it thee of me?”Pilate answered: “Am I a Jew? Thy own nation and the chief priests have delivered thee up to me. What hast thou done?” Jesus answered: “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would certainly strive that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now my kingdom is not from hence.” Pilate therefore said to him: “Art thou a king then?” Jesus answered: “Thou sayest that I am a king. For this was I born, and for this came I into the world; that I should give testimony to the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice.” Gospel, Feast of Christ the King (St. John 18:33-37)

Truth. The enemy of our enemies. This is war.

Having received the food of immortality, we beseech Thee, O Lord, that we who are proud to fight under the banner of Christ the King, may one day reign in the eternally with Him in heaven. Who with Thee liveth and reigneth in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Postcommunion, Feast of Christ the King

Act of Consecration of the Human Race to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Most sweet Jesus, Redeemer of the human race, look down upon us humbly prostrate before Thine altar. We are Thine, and Thine we wish to be; but, to be more surely united with Thee, behold each one of us freely consecrates himself today to Thy most Sacred Heart.

Many indeed have never known Thee; many too, despising Thy precepts, have rejected Thee. Have mercy on them all, most merciful Jesus, and draw them to Thy sacred Heart.

Be Thou King, O Lord, not only of the faithful who have never forsaken Thee, but also of the prodigal children who have abandoned Thee; grant that they may quickly return to Thy Father’s house lest they die of wretchedness and hunger.

Be Thou King of those who are deceived by erroneous opinions, or whom discord keeps aloof, and call them back to the harbor of truth and unity of faith, so that there may be but one flock and one Shepherd.

Be Thou King of all those who are still involved in the darkness of idolatry or of Islamism, and refuse not to draw them into the light and kingdom of God. Turn Thine eyes of mercy towards the children of the race, once Thy chosen people: of old they called down upon themselves the Blood of the Savior; may it now descend upon them a laver of redemption and of life.

Grant, O Lord, to Thy Church assurance of freedom and immunity from harm; give peace and order to all nations, and make the earth resound from pole to pole with one cry: “Praise be to the divine Heart that wrought our salvation; to it be glory and honor for ever.” Amen.