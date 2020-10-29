Van loaded with explosives found in Philly… supplied by whom?

Neither PPD nor ATF have yet issued a statement, and this happened at 10pm last night (13 hours ago as I’m typing this. A van was “abandoned” in Logan Circle. This is not in the hood… it’s in the very heart of the city, on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

One must wonder, how many other vans, in how many other cities, are being positioned now five days before the “election?” Will explosions keep people away from the polls? Will polls and ballot boxes be burned? Who is supplying the explosives?

In this photo, you can clearly see what look like M-1000s (quarter sticks of dynamite), at the very least. Sources also said propane tanks and “torches” were inside. There have been dozens of explosions in the last three days, mostly at ATMs. There is video at the link below.

Van loaded with explosives found in Philadelphia’s Logan Circle

One of the explosions in Philadelphia tonight was a ticket kiosk at a train station. People said the explosion shook their houses in the nearby area. Rioters are carrying around explosives now. I think it's time to arrest the people who are allowing this to happen. #Philly pic.twitter.com/90gnKAijzA — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 29, 2020