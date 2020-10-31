All Hallows Eve: “The high praise of God shall be in their mouth: and two-edged swords in their hands”

As with all great feasts in the pre-1955 missal, All Saints Day came with an Octave and a proper vigil. That’s where All Hallows Eve comes from. There are extra prayers to the Holy Ghost and for the pope. Please join me in praying this Mass, in addition to whichever Mass of the day you may be attending. Happy feast.

I would be most grateful if readers of this space could say a quick prayer for a special intention of mine today. Thank you.

Introit Wis 3:8 They shall judge nations, and rule over people, and their Lord shall reign for ever. Ps 32:1 Rejoice in the Lord, O ye just: praise becometh the upright.

Collect Multiply thy grace upon us, O Lord our God, and grant that by following in holiness of life those whose glorious festival we anticipate, we may attain to their bliss.

Let us pray.

To the Holy Spirit

O God, unto Whom each heart is open, to Whom each desire speaks and from Whom no secret lies hidden, cleanse the thoughts of our hearts by the infusion of the Holy Spirit, that we may be found worthy to perfectly love and fittingly praise You.

for the Pope

O God, the shepherd and ruler of all the faithful, gratiously look upon thy servant Benedict, who thou hast willed to be chief pastor of thy Church; grant him we beseech thee, by word and example to profit those over whom he rules, that together with the flock entrusted to him, he may attain to life everlasting. Through Jesus Christ, thy Son our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, ever one God, world without end. Amen.

Lesson Rev 5:6-12 And I saw: and behold in the midst of the throne and of the four living creatures, and in the midst of the ancients, a Lamb standing as it were slain, having seven horns and seven eyes: which are the seven Spirits of God, sent forth into all the earth. And he came and took the book out of the right hand of him that sat on the throne. And when he had opened the book, the four living creatures, and the four and twenty ancients fell down before the Lamb, having every one of them harps, and golden vials full of odours, which are the prayers of saints: And they sung a new canticle, saying: Thou art worthy, O Lord, to take the book, and to open the seals thereof; because thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God, in thy blood, out of every tribe, and tongue, and people, and nation. And hast made us to our God a kingdom and priests, and we shall reign on the earth. And I beheld, and I heard the voice of many angels round about the throne, and the living creatures, and the ancients; and the number of them was thousands of thousands, Saying with a loud voice: The Lamb that was slain is worthy to receive power, and divinity, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and benediction.

Gradual Ps 149:5; 149:1 The saints shall rejoice in glory: they shall be joyful in their beds. V. Sing ye to the Lord a new canticle: let his praise be in the church of the saints.

Gospel Luke 6:17-23 And coming down with them, he stood in a plain place, and the company of his disciples, and a very great multitude of people from all Judea and Jerusalem, and the sea coast both of Tyre and Sidon, Who were come to hear him, and to be healed of their diseases. And they that were troubled with unclean spirits, were cured. And all the multitude sought to touch him, for virtue went out from him, and healed all. And he, lifting up his eyes on his disciples, said: Blessed are ye poor, for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are ye that hunger now: for you shall be filled. Blessed are ye that weep now: for you shall laugh. Blessed shall you be when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man’s sake. Be glad in that day and rejoice; for behold, your reward is great in heaven. For according to these things did their fathers to the prophets.

Offertory Ps 149:5-6 The saints shall rejoice in glory: they shall be joyful in their beds. The high praise of God shall be in their mouth: and two-edged swords in their hands:

Secret We load thy altar, O Lord, with the gifts we offer; grant we pray, that by the prayers of thy saints, whose coming festival we anticipate, they may avail us unto salvation.

To the Holy Spirit

Sanctify the gifts offered unto You, O Lord, and cleanse our hearts by the illumination of the Holy Spirit.

for the Pope

Look down favorably, O Lord, we beseech thee, upon the gifts we have offered: and let thy constant protection direct thy servant Benedict, whom tho hast chosen to be the chief pastor of the Church.

Communion Wis 3:1; 3:2; 3:3 But the souls of the just are in the hand of God, and the torment of death shall not touch them. In the sight of the unwise they seemed to die: but they are in peace.

Post Communion When the joyful mysteries of this desired festival have been accomplished, O Lord, may we find help in the prayers of those in memory of whom they are performed.

Let us pray.

To the Holy Spirit

May the infusion of the Holy Spirit cleanse our hearts, O Lord, and may He render them fruitful by sprinkling His dew deep within us.

for the Pope

Let the reception of this divine Sacrament protect us, O Lord, we beseech thee: and may thy servant Benedict, whom thou has chosen as the chief pastor of thy Church, along with the flock committed to him derive always from it protection and help.

Through Jesus Christ, thy Son our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with thee, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, ever one God, world without end. Amen.

